10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $265.00 $28.0K 8.3K 14.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $290.00 $46.5K 18.2K 1.8K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/26/23 $65.00 $38.0K 152 806 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $398.9K 3.1K 719 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $250.00 $104.2K 1.5K 614 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/05/23 $147.00 $126.0K 258 601 APPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/02/23 $13.00 $55.6K 15 586 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $125.00 $70.6K 746 456 CFLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $25.00 $26.5K 1.3K 422 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $45.00 $52.8K 600 300

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 28, 2023. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 8316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 18258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 26, 2023. Parties traded 593 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 634 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $398.9K, with a price of $3410.0 per contract. There were 3130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.2K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 1573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 5, 2023. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $147.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APPS APPS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on June 2, 2023. This event was a transfer of 586 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.6K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFLT CFLT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

