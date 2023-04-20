10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $165.00 $29.1K 20.5K 3.2K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $47.50 $49.2K 8.6K 2.1K NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $3.3 million 322 2.0K STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $61.00 $27.4K 20 950 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $300.00 $28.8K 14.5K 620 IOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $22.50 $140.0K 1.2K 534 ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $97.50 $26.2K 315 502 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $200.00 $31.3K 890 383 VMW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $227.2K 438 352 RNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $35.00 $50.4K 231 343

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 20500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 8684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET NET, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 638 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.3 million, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STX STX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $741.0 per contract. There were 14598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IOT IOT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $438.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VMW VMW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 638 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $227.2K, with a price of $5290.0 per contract. There were 438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RNG RNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 183 day(s) on October 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 171 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

