10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNC PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $17.50 $708.0K 184 10.0K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/31/23 $65.00 $34.0K 4.5K 5.6K FRC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/06/23 $10.00 $101.7K 2.2K 5.6K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/06/23 $27.00 $53.0K 2.9K 2.6K COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $75.00 $315.0K 299 722 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $44.50 $100.0K 373 630 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $36.00 $27.2K 1.8K 477 SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $47.50 $29.6K 1.1K 326 PNC PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $100.00 $80.8K 219 202 MET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $47.50 $97.5K 1 192

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For LNC LNC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 6000 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $708.0K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 31, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 4523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5678 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FRC FRC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 6, 2023. Parties traded 814 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 6, 2023. Parties traded 1768 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 2949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COF COF, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 171 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $44.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 124 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SCHW SCHW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 1114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PNC PNC, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 172 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.8K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MET MET, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 171 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

