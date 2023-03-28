10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/31/23 $190.00 $145.3K 13.8K 84.0K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $11.00 $104.0K 4.2K 3.2K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/06/23 $8.00 $62.5K 528 2.5K HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/31/23 $275.00 $156.2K 1.0K 1.5K DPZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/05/23 $270.00 $165.4K 550 595 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/31/23 $103.00 $45.6K 2.1K 381 PTON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $41.0K 2.9K 260 BBBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $37.00 $217.2K 1.6K 220 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/06/23 $20.50 $57.0K 111 200 CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $28.4K 214 137

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 31, 2023. This event was a transfer of 524 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.3K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 13888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 981 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 4268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 6, 2023. Parties traded 2406 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 31, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1420 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DPZ DPZ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on May 5, 2023. Parties traded 595 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.4K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 31, 2023. This event was a transfer of 114 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 2101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 661 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 2973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 297 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $217.2K, with a price of $3620.0 per contract. There were 1646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 6, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 661 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

