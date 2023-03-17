10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/24/23 $100.00 $39.6K 4.2K 14.5K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $62.50 $26.0K 11.0K 1.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/24/23 $245.00 $34.6K 3.5K 1.2K PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $75.00 $60.1K 3.3K 829 AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/23 $150.00 $26.5K 1.3K 693 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/24/23 $352.50 $29.3K 367 662 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $40.00 $25.1K 2.7K 629 ZETA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $10.00 $30.0K 1.8K 549 FIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $60.00 $160.0K 25 516 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $185.00 $33.5K 4.3K 373

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 24, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 4205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 11021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 24, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 3510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 3362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE ADBE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 24, 2023. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $352.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 2713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZETA ZETA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 1826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIS FIS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 516 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 4359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

