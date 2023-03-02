10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $55.00 $191.1K 2.3K 4.2K ALGM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $35.00 $44.9K 5.0K 3.5K CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $160.00 $26.7K 7.0K 3.2K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/10/23 $88.00 $55.5K 4.6K 1.6K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $85.00 $122.1K 8.7K 1.1K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $145.00 $28.6K 11.2K 813 OSPN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $17.50 $46.2K 2.5K 750 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $62.3K 66 212 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $180.00 $61.5K 627 178 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $70.00 $27.7K 929 178

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1662 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.1K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 2303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGM ALGM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 749 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 5063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $2670.0 per contract. There were 7088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 10, 2023. Parties traded 459 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 4642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 904 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.1K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 8745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 11267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSPN OSPN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 106 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 2517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 687 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $12470.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $426.0 per contract. There were 929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

