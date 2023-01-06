10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/06/23 $112.00 $66.7K 9.1K 77.6K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/06/23 $85.00 $34.8K 7.4K 6.4K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $110.00 $34.3K 8.3K 3.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $10.00 $25.6K 5.1K 2.7K CAKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $48.2K 1.2K 1.1K ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $34.2K 7.0K 1.0K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $212.0K 3.1K 410 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $49.5K 4.7K 381 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $125.00 $51.3K 856 373 BBBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $1.4 million 551 360

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 628 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 62 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 9145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 893 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 7457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 8397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 5125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAKE CAKE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 439 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 496 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 7014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 378 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $212.0K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 3146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $991.0 per contract. There were 4720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $7860.0 per contract. There were 551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

