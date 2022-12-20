10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/30/22 $130.00 $102.0K 13.1K 14.7K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/22 $65.00 $31.5K 5.3K 8.7K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/06/23 $48.00 $41.9K 127 4.9K CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/22 $135.00 $41.1K 1.8K 3.5K WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $41.2K 687 1.9K CSCO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $52.50 $85.0K 6.5K 1.4K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $242.50 $30.3K 740 1.1K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $5.00 $81.6K 2.9K 849 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $145.00 $152.0K 4.6K 687 NTNX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $344.8K 35.8K 627

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 30, 2022. Parties traded 603 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 13116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 5314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on January 6, 2023. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 23, 2022. Parties traded 1490 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 1803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 178 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 1350 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 6562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 355 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.6K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 2982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 76 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 4673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTNX NTNX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 627 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $344.8K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 35864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

