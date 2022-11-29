10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/02/22 $65.00 $121.5K 3.0K 1.5K ABT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $105.00 $35.0K 4.5K 1.1K JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $53.2K 4.2K 853 TEVA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $7.00 $32.4K 17.9K 398 BAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $55.00 $132.5K 134 371 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $530.00 $50.3K 172 208 MDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $29.5K 221 150 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $115.00 $51.5K 4.8K 149 BMRN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $90.00 $58.2K 1.6K 74 TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $600.00 $26.4K 2 41

• Regarding GH GH, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 2, 2022. Parties traded 1350 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.5K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 3028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABT ABT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 4508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ JNJ, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 4257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 853 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEVA TEVA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 416 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 421 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 17993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAX BAX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 368 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.5K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $3870.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDT MDT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 416 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 4831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMRN BMRN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 1629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO TMO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

