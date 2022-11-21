10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $61.0K 39.1K 2.8K PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $133.33 $75.7K 45.7K 1.8K TSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $80.00 $26.5K 13.5K 1.2K ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/25/22 $75.00 $29.9K 1.1K 1.2K SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/25/22 $140.00 $44.4K 623 804 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $31.00 $34.6K 15.0K 647 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $123.1K 9.3K 553 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $28.2K 211 497 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $129.7K 16.3K 387 CLFD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $105.00 $33.8K 541 300

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 39187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 424 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $133.33 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.7K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 45701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 13500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 25, 2022. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 25, 2022. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 376 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 15037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 171 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.1K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 9376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDB MDB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $1880.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.7K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 16303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLFD CLFD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $1690.0 per contract. There were 541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

