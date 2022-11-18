10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $176.67 $57.7K 927 19.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $100.00 $29.4K 32.9K 5.0K FSR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $7.50 $665.0K 21.4K 5.0K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $80.3K 3.0K 2.5K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $243.0K 16.5K 1.9K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $30.7K 9.3K 1.5K GM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $36.00 $25.0K 2.0K 1.2K RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $39.8K 69 794 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $29.1K 12.9K 586 TJX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $80.00 $30.9K 15.4K 482

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 363 contract(s) at a $176.67 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 32993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR FSR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $665.0K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 21448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 3091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.0K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 16550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 716 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 9325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 63 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 179 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 791 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $2345.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $2085.0 per contract. There were 12959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX TJX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 167 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 15433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.