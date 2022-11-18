10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $152.50 $25.6K 2.2K 9.9K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $56.3K 2.5K 5.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/25/22 $152.50 $41.6K 3.5K 5.7K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $80.00 $181.9K 33.2K 4.6K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $240.00 $43.4K 11.5K 2.1K KLAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $300.00 $31.2K 544 1.2K TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $55.00 $411.0K 2.0K 1.1K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $47.50 $102.6K 6.9K 1.1K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $58.0K 104.7K 1.0K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/25/22 $8.50 $97.4K 2.9K 866

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 2216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 512 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 3587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1130 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.9K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 33286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 11553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KLAC KLAC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 154 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $411.0K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 2041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 925 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.6K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 6944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 210 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 104741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 786 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.4K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 2902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

