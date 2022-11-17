10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $960.8K 1.5K 4.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $160.00 $26.8K 5.6K 4.2K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $29.6K 34.5K 4.0K TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $174.0K 899 1.8K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $152.50 $269.1K 1.4K 982 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/02/22 $45.00 $34.9K 540 557 AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $33.0K 38.1K 464 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $27.3K 30.7K 339 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $255.00 $38.4K 1.4K 261 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $46.4K 9.6K 227

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 3626 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $960.8K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $1075.0 per contract. There were 5606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 34598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO TWLO, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 428 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1882 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $269.1K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 1422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 982 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on December 2, 2022. Parties traded 189 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 38188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 30786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 428 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $3200.0 per contract. There were 1462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 9619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.