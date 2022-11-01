10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/04/22 $62.00 $33.8K 10.7K 18.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/04/22 $135.00 $35.6K 3.0K 11.2K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $275.00 $240.0K 4.7K 5.3K AEHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $45.0K 16 811 LSCC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $50.00 $47.0K 1.8K 800 CRUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $42.3K 161 538 AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $170.00 $206.7K 6.2K 390 WOLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $115.6K 629 342 ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $35.5K 3.3K 232 JKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $50.00 $74.7K 538 215

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 10759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 3048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.0K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 4710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEHR AEHR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LSCC LSCC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 136 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRUS CRUS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 223 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 136 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.7K, with a price of $2297.0 per contract. There were 6205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF WOLF, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.6K, with a price of $2410.0 per contract. There were 629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON ON, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 3370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JKS JKS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 136 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.7K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

