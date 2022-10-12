Gilead Sciences Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Gilead Sciences GILD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GILD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Gilead Sciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,796, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $421,777..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $77.5 for Gilead Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Gilead Sciences's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Gilead Sciences's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $77.5 in the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $56.0K 9.4K 352 GILD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $46.1K 14.8K 332 GILD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/28/22 $66.00 $38.6K 817 201 GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $67.50 $34.6K 6.3K 202 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $65.00 $33.9K 5.0K 501

Where Is Gilead Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,751,688, the price of GILD is up 0.55% at $66.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Gilead Sciences:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $80

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

