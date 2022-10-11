10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $142.00 $48.0K 5.7K 28.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $120.00 $47.8K 3.8K 13.4K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $225.00 $25.5K 4.3K 6.4K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $82.00 $44.9K 1.2K 3.3K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $65.00 $27.8K 30 3.1K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $235.00 $265.5K 237 1.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $50.00 $39.4K 945 680 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $240.00 $26.7K 144 551 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $127.0K 1.0K 511 SMTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $23.00 $31.2K 0 251

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 5720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 3860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 4380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 157 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $265.5K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 619 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDB MDB, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.0K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 1048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMTC SMTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

