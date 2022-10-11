This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mastercard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $3,315,970 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $431,724.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $255.0 to $460.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale trades within a strike price range from $255.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $390.00 $529.9K 59 50 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $305.00 $186.1K 953 706 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $305.00 $185.0K 953 205 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $305.00 $184.5K 953 606 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $305.00 $177.7K 745 114

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,097,440, the price of MA is down -1.33% at $287.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $441.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

