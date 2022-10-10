10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $76.0K 62.0K 5.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $55.7K 30.5K 3.2K TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $155.00 $34.2K 1.7K 2.0K MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $227.50 $62.6K 960 1.7K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $120.00 $32.0K 1.8K 1.5K SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $160.00 $109.5K 2.3K 1.5K ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $76.8K 113 1.3K AMBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $161.9K 3.2K 1.2K NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $236.0K 2.5K 1.0K QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $34.0K 3.9K 898

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $768.0 per contract. There were 62013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 30509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 1778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.6K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 466 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $2914.0 per contract. There were 1869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.5K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 2371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI ADI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 192 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMBA AMBA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 623 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.9K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 3272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET NET, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $236.0K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 2555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 553 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 3988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

