10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $225.00 $27.8K 16.1K 108.1K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $9.00 $163.1K 23.4K 9.5K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $115.00 $34.5K 4.4K 7.5K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $6.00 $26.8K 17.9K 5.7K W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $20.00 $354.6K 10 1.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $126.0K 20.2K 712 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $9.00 $26.0K 146 225 TTM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $49.1K 1.3K 100 FND CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $33.3K 368 95 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $63.9K 2.4K 51

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 16177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON PTON, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2697 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.1K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 23455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 4400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 497 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 17953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W W, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 252 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 865 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $354.6K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 20246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTM TTM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $491.0 per contract. There were 1302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FND FND, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 469 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $4260.0 per contract. There were 2464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

