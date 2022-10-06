10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $145.00 $45.0K 17.5K 35.4K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $66.00 $27.0K 1.4K 6.8K V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $185.00 $1.0 million 3.1K 2.7K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $133.00 $48.0K 509 2.6K WDC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $36.00 $28.1K 2.1K 2.2K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $76.3K 41.0K 1.9K CSCO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $83.0K 7.5K 1.0K STM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $275.4K 4.7K 765 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $55.00 $26.8K 1.0K 743 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $166.67 $1.0 million 3.2K 506

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 17520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 528 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 1447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 2697 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 3100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2740 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC WDC, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.3K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 41021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 7595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STM STM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 470 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 765 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.4K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 4711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 1021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $166.67 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $2170.0 per contract. There were 3210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

