10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/28/22 $66.00 $40.2K 92 1.3K NYCB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $9.00 $50.0K 307 1.1K PNC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $160.00 $31.5K 312 1.0K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $108.00 $104.1K 1.6K 581 BAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $31.3K 2.0K 527 AFL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $55.00 $41.7K 1.4K 444 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $350.00 $62.3K 666 124 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $40.00 $25.7K 116 120 TRUP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $54.1K 139 63 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $36.2K 657 31

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 28, 2022. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $499.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NYCB NYCB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PNC PNC, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM JPM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 257 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.1K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 1684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAM BAM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 348 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFL AFL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 444 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 1498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS GS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 472 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $6230.0 per contract. There were 666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC WFC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 199 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRUP TRUP, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX BX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 255 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

