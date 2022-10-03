10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $240.00 $29.7K 3.8K 7.8K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $87.00 $54.2K 549 2.7K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $63.00 $29.5K 1.1K 1.0K STNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $38.0K 16.5K 669 ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $48.1K 83 372 RNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $38.00 $28.5K 49 320 SSYS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $15.00 $60.7K 452 253 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $45.00 $30.0K 256 218 MXL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $30.00 $33.0K 103 200 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $57.50 $73.5K 1.4K 187

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 3883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 1116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STNE STNE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 473 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 16535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 837 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $4380.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RNG RNG, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SSYS SSYS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 165 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 253 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 137 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MXL MXL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 165 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 1422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.