Looking At Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $537,681, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $317,134.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $600.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 337.43 with a total volume of 1,496.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $600.00 $120.5K 0 78 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $250.00 $105.8K 23 44 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $560.00 $104.4K 0 16 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $250.00 $98.7K 23 0 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $540.00 $72.2K 0 205

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 629,879, the price of GS is up 1.93% at $298.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

