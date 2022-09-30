10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $270.00 $28.6K 17.7K 101.3K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $43.5K 7.6K 2.7K JWN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $134.6K 8.6K 1.5K MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $203.5K 3.5K 656 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $32.0K 1.0K 553 KMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $26.4K 3.1K 453 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $52.9K 2.2K 289 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $39.2K 3.3K 254 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $16.00 $26.2K 2.0K 228 VFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $35.00 $46.1K 750 212

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 17733 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $1245.0 per contract. There were 7630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JWN JWN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 476 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 552 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.6K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 8640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD MCD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $203.5K, with a price of $1920.0 per contract. There were 3596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 1045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KMX KMX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $441.0 per contract. There were 3116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 476 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 2216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 309 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 3393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 2020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFC VFC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $467.0 per contract. There were 750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

