10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $140.00 $72.0K 11.5K 47.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $123.00 $28.4K 2.1K 10.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $242.50 $35.3K 1.8K 3.4K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $28.5K 18.5K 2.7K CSCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $31.7K 37.8K 1.0K TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $260.0K 2.4K 1.0K ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $73.00 $27.9K 451 415 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $26.8K 27.1K 379 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $13.00 $60.3K 886 379 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $82.5K 16.7K 319

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 11506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 2113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 1874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 18536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 112 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 37847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $73.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 27117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 349 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 16790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.