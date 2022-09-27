10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $152.50 $32.2K 19.1K 41.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $260.00 $73.5K 7.5K 2.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $130.00 $150.0K 10.4K 2.0K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $95.00 $178.4K 23.4K 659 TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $28.0K 1.8K 500 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $65.00 $32.7K 9.2K 494 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $67.1K 1.3K 350 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $116.00 $44.3K 283 281 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $175.00 $35.6K 2.2K 246 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $165.00 $51.0K 158 228

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 19163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 7510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 10463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 430 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.4K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 23438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 115 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 1843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 9263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 479 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.1K, with a price of $3355.0 per contract. There were 1384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 283 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 2263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

