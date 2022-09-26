9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.00 $36.4K 38.8K 10.0K FLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $88.0K 226 787 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $12.50 $77.9K 6 667 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $148.4K 1.2K 419 DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $28.00 $70.3K 1.1K 337 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $110.00 $25.8K 1.1K 301 ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $20.00 $36.0K 360 71 GD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $202.50 $28.8K 1 15 GATX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $90.00 $200.0K 0 0

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAL AAL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 844 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 136 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 38878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLR FLR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 480 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 734 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT LYFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 326 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.9K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN RUN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 480 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 164 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.4K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 1238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.3K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 1192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 172 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 1166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENVX ENVX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 207 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GD GD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1920.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GATX GATX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

