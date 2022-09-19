10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $90.1K 75.2K 5.8K SHLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $32.9K 991 5.5K ARRY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $25.5K 519 1.3K FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $162.50 $40.8K 174 1.2K UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $25.00 $145.2K 2.0K 856 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $180.00 $71.5K 50 269 SPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $28.00 $37.7K 535 252 UPWK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $26.0K 317 195 MMM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $116.00 $41.4K 570 166 URI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $240.00 $39.6K 6 160

• For NKLA NKLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.1K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 75280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHLS SHLS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 329 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARRY ARRY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 510 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX FDX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $408.0 per contract. There were 174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 179 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 685 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.2K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 2062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 270 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.5K, with a price of $2235.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPWR SPWR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 179 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPWK UPWK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MMM MMM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 164 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URI URI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

