10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $310.00 $32.0K 13.0K 97.6K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $125.00 $306.0K 1.5K 2.3K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $37.00 $103.3K 235 1.1K AAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $170.00 $34.2K 144 982 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $55.4K 2.0K 315 MGM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $34.00 $40.1K 842 240 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $62.50 $63.8K 644 137 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $74.0K 558 122 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $39.6K 2.1K 105 JWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $40.9K 332 101

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 13069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $306.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 568 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.3K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAP AAP, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $528.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 982 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 2045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM MGM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 197 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 487 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.8K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DG DG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 487 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 2119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN JWN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 487 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

