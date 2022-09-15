This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $310.00 $47.4K 28.3K 155.8K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $21.00 $32.4K 4.3K 3.2K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $116.00 $27.0K 2.6K 1.6K FTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $31.9K 7.8K 685 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $42.00 $63.1K 24.7K 524 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $262.0K 2.6K 510 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $59.00 $48.0K 110 290 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $27.5K 1.0K 112 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $340.00 $128.8K 469 97 RL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $62.3K 78 82

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 189 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 28337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 4325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 127 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 2607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH FTCH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 127 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 152 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 7855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 24758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 491 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $262.0K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 2648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS DKS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.8K, with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RL RL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

