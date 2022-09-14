This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $14.00 $55.4K 22.1K 7.6K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $40.00 $26.0K 652 3.7K UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $205.00 $25.3K 181 2.7K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $33.8K 14.9K 2.4K LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.50 $26.7K 6.0K 2.4K UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $53.9K 26.9K 1.3K UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $35.00 $62.0K 16 806 SUNW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $5.00 $27.5K 2.2K 656 GSL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $20.00 $119.2K 4.6K 500 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $59.3K 5.6K 403

• Regarding AAL AAL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 2400 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 22188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP UNP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG PLUG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 14984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT LYFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 6046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS UPS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 93 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 197 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 26948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SUNW SUNW, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 2201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSL GSL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 184 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.2K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 4672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX RTX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 398 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 5667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

