This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $34.3K 23.2K 93.7K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $128.00 $27.8K 8.1K 5.2K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $17.50 $42.4K 5.6K 2.9K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $135.00 $77.5K 356 1.7K CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $45.0K 10.7K 1.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $51.4K 25.6K 1.0K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $110.00 $89.0K 13.2K 531 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $41.00 $45.5K 1.5K 413 FTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $38.5K 4.2K 238 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $25.00 $129.6K 326 219

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $343.0 per contract. There were 23267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 162 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 8110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 5631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 968 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 10770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 25684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 13282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 345 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 1502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTCH FTCH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 492 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 4230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 856 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.6K, with a price of $6824.0 per contract. There were 326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

