This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $83.7K 51.2K 5.6K TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $79.00 $61.5K 161 4.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $77.00 $28.5K 465 1.6K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $114.5K 7.2K 1.3K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $285.00 $3.3 million 8.5K 1.2K GLW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $33.00 $40.1K 1.3K 1.0K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $108.5K 31.9K 829 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $141.9K 6.1K 556 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $51.1K 4 462 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $165.00 $27.1K 1.2K 445

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 51201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO TWLO, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 166 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 7257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.3 million, with a price of $3310.0 per contract. There were 8541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLW GLW, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 1350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.5K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 31927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 281 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.9K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 6111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 275 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $6394.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN TXN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 1254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

