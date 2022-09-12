This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $162.50 $72.6K 22.5K 113.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $84.00 $36.6K 3.4K 13.6K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $31.00 $30.8K 1.3K 2.8K DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $31.0K 811 1.4K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $79.2K 4.6K 1.2K BILL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $26.8K 1.6K 698 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $300.00 $53.9K 16 292 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $395.00 $43.4K 98 266 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $112.2K 1.5K 225 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $280.00 $28.3K 2.3K 163

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 242 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 22560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 3486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 461 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 1362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU DOCU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.2K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 4630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILL BILL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 698 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $10795.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE ADBE, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $395.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $1448.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET NET, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.2K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 1534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 2314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

