This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $132.00 $29.9K 8.7K 40.2K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $136.7K 26.4K 18.7K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $17.50 $25.4K 495 16.7K WEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $43.6K 644 3.5K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $26.0K 10.6K 2.4K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $33.7K 9.1K 1.9K CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $26.0K 102 1.3K DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $359.6K 423 534 FTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $16.00 $42.5K 351 503 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $55.5K 33.8K 393

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 8766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 191 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.7K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 26436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 1956 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WEN WEN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 582 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 10646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 9135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 324 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $359.6K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTCH FTCH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 133 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 33803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

