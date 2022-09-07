This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $155.00 $32.6K 22.5K 41.0K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $255.00 $31.0K 2.6K 6.6K AVYA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $3.00 $48.1K 14.4K 5.7K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $211.0K 1.0K 1.7K FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $130.00 $64.5K 2.9K 1.3K AMBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $29.2K 412 968 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $115.00 $46.8K 2.5K 935 CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $35.6K 8.1K 602 ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $120.00 $59.3K 9 372 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $217.50 $483.3K 325 321

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 22545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 9, 2022. Parties traded 133 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 2659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVYA AVYA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 3212 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 14440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.0K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 1062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 2985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMBA AMBA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 191 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 2522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 282 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 8165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $3125.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 281 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $483.3K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

