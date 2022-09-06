This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $150.00 $61.0K 11.3K 38.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $167.5K 13.8K 7.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $135.00 $34.9K 1.4K 6.2K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $80.00 $59.5K 22.5K 5.6K ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $29.2K 3.8K 1.4K SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $68.6K 4.6K 1.0K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $150.00 $34.6K 147 684 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $62.50 $100.7K 2.7K 626 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $25.1K 11.5K 610 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $275.00 $33.4K 3.4K 589

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 9, 2022. Parties traded 753 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 11361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 2614 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.5K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 13886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $348.0 per contract. There were 1408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 22520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 3850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.6K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 4626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1089 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.7K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $838.0 per contract. There were 11596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 283 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $1965.0 per contract. There were 3406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.