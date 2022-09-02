This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $270.00 $51.8K 4.2K 18.4K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $63.0K 13.9K 2.8K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $29.50 $31.2K 167 1.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $110.00 $70.0K 13.4K 1.5K BSET CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $45.0K 328 1.0K CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $2400.00 $27.9K 3 530 TTM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $30.1K 333 431 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $36.5K 4.7K 278 HTHT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $58.0K 329 200 SKX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $38.00 $35.0K 312 194

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 9, 2022. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 4235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 13934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS KSS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 329 contract(s) at a $29.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 364 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 13408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BSET BSET, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG CMG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 287 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $2790.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTM TTM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $1158.0 per contract. There were 333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 4746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HTHT HTHT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKX SKX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 504 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

