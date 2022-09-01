This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $270.00 $35.9K 19.0K 90.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $126.00 $172.8K 1.5K 22.1K FSR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $9.00 $33.6K 2.2K 5.8K F PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $15.00 $30.4K 25.2K 5.3K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $18.00 $32.6K 466 1.5K BBWI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $25.2K 5.1K 766 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $49.5K 7.7K 261 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $42.4K 7.0K 252 BBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $72.00 $63.0K 118 219 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $32.3K 4.9K 163

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 19053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 1611 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.8K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 1537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR FSR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 187 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 2200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 106 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 25200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI BBWI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 5136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 141 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 148 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 7793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 7080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY BBY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 4946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

