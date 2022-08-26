10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|TSLA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/02/22
|$295.00
|$25.5K
|2.5K
|16.9K
|BBBY
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/02/22
|$11.00
|$31.6K
|3.3K
|10.3K
|BABA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/02/22
|$102.00
|$77.0K
|1.8K
|7.6K
|DASH
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|11/18/22
|$75.00
|$43.1K
|3.6K
|2.1K
|CLAR
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$20.00
|$28.1K
|17.0K
|2.1K
|NKE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$110.00
|$117.7K
|3.7K
|1.8K
|GDEN
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$40.00
|$53.0K
|79
|1.2K
|CHWY
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|09/02/22
|$42.00
|$37.5K
|130
|1.0K
|TJX
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/26/22
|$64.00
|$30.0K
|882
|780
|CVNA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$36.00
|$56.6K
|1.1K
|753
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16978 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 3380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10382 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 355 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 1883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7619 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DASH DASH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 84 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $1661.0 per contract. There were 3672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2183 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CLAR CLAR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 113 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 17087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2140 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.7K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 3704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1899 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GDEN GDEN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 530 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1239 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1036 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TJX TJX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 780 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 753 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
