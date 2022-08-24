10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $167.50 $95.6K 10.5K 60.6K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $170.00 $30.7K 6.3K 17.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $15.00 $39.0K 5.5K 6.6K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $222.50 $31.5K 66 4.2K CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $245.00 $26.4K 3 3.8K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $185.00 $46.5K 1.1K 1.7K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $85.00 $74.4K 235 1.1K PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $580.00 $27.9K 178 1.1K DT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $42.00 $94.2K 363 744 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $118.7K 13.9K 621

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 672 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.6K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 10596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60678 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $473.0 per contract. There were 6370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1691 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 5577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 1153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 296 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $4660.0 per contract. There were 178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DT DT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 149 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 149 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.7K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 13914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

