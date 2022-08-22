10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $17.50 $28.5K 1.1K 2.2K GFF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $102.0K 899 634 DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/26/22 $370.00 $61.0K 33 375 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $34.7K 785 252 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $33.00 $42.5K 933 171 CBAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.50 $28.4K 294 143 BLDR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $55.00 $71.4K 2 60 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $420.00 $43.2K 161 21 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $185.00 $36.8K 89 19 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $25.7K 10 7

• For LYFT LYFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1889 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 1156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GFF GFF, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE DE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX FDX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CBAT CBAT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 515 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $617.0 per contract. There were 294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLDR BLDR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 60 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMT LMT, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $2060.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON HON, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $1940.0 per contract. There were 89 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS UPS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 515 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $5150.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

