10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $175.00 $41.2K 2.7K 9.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $44.4K 74.8K 6.1K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $280.00 $28.8K 20.1K 3.5K ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $97.00 $46.3K 1.8K 2.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $27.50 $27.9K 3.5K 1.3K FTNT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $405.8K 2.0K 809 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $62.50 $27.1K 5.5K 613 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $25.8K 10.9K 492 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $190.00 $25.0K 6.1K 393 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $520.00 $116.5K 161 388

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $412.0 per contract. There were 2736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 74813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 20141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $662.0 per contract. There were 1842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1074 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 3510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTNT FTNT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 356 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $405.8K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 2087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 271 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 5590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 10920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $374.0 per contract. There were 6194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.5K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.