10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|NVDA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/19/22
|$177.50
|$30.3K
|2.0K
|8.9K
|AAPL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/02/22
|$175.00
|$43.2K
|10.3K
|8.5K
|AMD
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/26/22
|$96.00
|$55.7K
|1.3K
|5.0K
|ON
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|11/18/22
|$60.00
|$159.8K
|27.0K
|2.7K
|V
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|09/23/22
|$225.00
|$149.8K
|106
|1.1K
|TWLO
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|10/21/22
|$55.00
|$36.1K
|440
|980
|QCOM
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$140.00
|$253.2K
|2.9K
|970
|ZM
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/26/22
|$110.00
|$34.5K
|1.0K
|785
|FFIV
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$165.00
|$36.9K
|1.6K
|606
|CRM
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|11/18/22
|$180.00
|$65.5K
|918
|408
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 2001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8918 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 224 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 10372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8532 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 1326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5081 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ON ON, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 516 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.8K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 27047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2761 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.8K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1195 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 980 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 817 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $253.2K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 970 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ZM ZM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 1062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 785 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FFIV FFIV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 1609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 606 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.