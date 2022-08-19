10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $177.50 $30.3K 2.0K 8.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $175.00 $43.2K 10.3K 8.5K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $96.00 $55.7K 1.3K 5.0K ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $159.8K 27.0K 2.7K V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $225.00 $149.8K 106 1.1K TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $36.1K 440 980 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $140.00 $253.2K 2.9K 970 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $110.00 $34.5K 1.0K 785 FFIV CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $165.00 $36.9K 1.6K 606 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $180.00 $65.5K 918 408

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 2001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8918 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 224 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 10372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 1326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON ON, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 516 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.8K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 27047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.8K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 817 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $253.2K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 1062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIV FFIV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 1609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

