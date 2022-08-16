10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $195.00 $33.4K 11.0K 15.0K PAYX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $54.5K 61 1.6K SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $160.00 $32.5K 1.3K 1.5K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $265.00 $36.0K 4.2K 1.4K MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $294.7K 1.6K 810 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $77.50 $45.0K 3.1K 734 AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $63.0K 20.3K 708 RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $2.50 $28.2K 84 312 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $190.00 $67.9K 620 205 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $40.6K 6.3K 192

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 11067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15061 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAYX PAYX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 4295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $294.7K, with a price of $393.0 per contract. There were 1605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 810 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 3191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 521 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 20359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI RGTI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 84 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.9K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 6325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.