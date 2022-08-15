10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $54.7K 11.8K 4.7K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $180.00 $28.6K 4.7K 2.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $39.0K 9.0K 1.6K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $70.0K 304 1.5K HPQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $34.00 $26.5K 621 1.2K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $300.00 $72.7K 13.3K 1.0K SWCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $34.00 $25.0K 126 874 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $210.00 $140.7K 49 697 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $550.00 $38.4K 865 680 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $25.7K 6.5K 502

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $547.0 per contract. There were 11860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 4725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 305 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 9029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 123 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPQ HPQ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 158 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.7K, with a price of $1818.0 per contract. There were 13363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWCH SWCH, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 670 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.7K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASML ASML, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 67 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $5485.0 per contract. There were 865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $1225.0 per contract. There were 6542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.