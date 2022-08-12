10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $172.50 $27.8K 1.6K 19.7K ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $25.4K 2.0K 10.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $287.50 $42.6K 4.3K 4.6K CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $224.0K 18.5K 4.3K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $60.9K 11.2K 1.2K HPQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $32.00 $30.9K 7.3K 993 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $60.00 $29.5K 83 722 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $63.00 $69.0K 91 589 SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $95.00 $47.7K 857 352 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $30.2K 50 320

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ON ON, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $287.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 4350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $224.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 18512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $2030.0 per contract. There were 11215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPQ HPQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 369 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 7357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 525 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $6040.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

