10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|TSLA
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/12/22
|$870.00
|$102.4K
|3.4K
|38.5K
|BABA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$95.00
|$29.6K
|6.1K
|7.4K
|SOND
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|12/16/22
|$5.00
|$27.3K
|8.0K
|7.3K
|HD
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$295.00
|$34.3K
|1.0K
|533
|DASH
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$90.00
|$33.6K
|1.4K
|419
|LI
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$42.00
|$285.7K
|508
|261
|NIO
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|08/12/22
|$23.00
|$36.6K
|119
|242
|AMZN
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|09/23/22
|$145.00
|$26.6K
|230
|215
|LOW
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/26/22
|$202.50
|$27.0K
|0
|41
|DKS
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$80.00
|$61.2K
|241
|25
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $870.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.4K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 3486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38500 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 6126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7497 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SOND SOND, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 1820 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 8025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7344 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HD HD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $1810.0 per contract. There were 1065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 533 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 1482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 419 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LI LI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $285.7K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 242 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $533.0 per contract. There were 230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LOW LOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DKS DKS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $3060.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
