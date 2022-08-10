9 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|UPST
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$35.00
|$27.1K
|3.0K
|11.8K
|C
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$55.00
|$86.8K
|14.4K
|4.9K
|SPGI
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$380.00
|$548.8K
|3.2K
|2.2K
|AIG
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$57.50
|$33.6K
|731
|1.1K
|GS
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|03/17/23
|$340.00
|$59.5K
|248
|234
|COIN
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$55.00
|$26.7K
|1.2K
|111
|AXP
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|06/21/24
|$155.00
|$33.7K
|87
|84
|BAC
|PUT
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|09/16/22
|$45.00
|$29.6K
|976
|52
|ALLY
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|06/16/23
|$42.00
|$27.3K
|0
|30
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 3080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11819 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For C C, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1856 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.8K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 14421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4936 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SPGI SPGI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $548.8K, with a price of $1960.0 per contract. There were 3285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2263 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AIG AIG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 420 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1167 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GS GS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 219 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $3505.0 per contract. There were 248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $766.0 per contract. There were 1223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AXP AXP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 681 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $1985.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $988.0 per contract. There were 976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ALLY ALLY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 310 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
