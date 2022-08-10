10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|TSLA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$880.00
|$45.3K
|3.1K
|32.2K
|AMZN
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$140.00
|$27.6K
|14.8K
|11.9K
|RIVN
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$39.00
|$32.8K
|3.6K
|1.3K
|NCLH
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$12.00
|$28.6K
|1.3K
|949
|ELY
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$25.00
|$40.9K
|758
|851
|URBN
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$24.00
|$50.5K
|39
|800
|NIO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|11/18/22
|$20.00
|$25.9K
|2.0K
|708
|PDD
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$45.00
|$230.3K
|728
|384
|TGT
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/16/23
|$125.00
|$58.6K
|329
|309
|DRI
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$140.00
|$35.2K
|574
|251
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $880.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $1510.0 per contract. There were 3101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32251 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 14849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11979 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 3633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1329 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 1348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 949 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ELY ELY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 819 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 851 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding URBN URBN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 722 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 2071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 708 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 527 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.3K, with a price of $1645.0 per contract. There were 728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 384 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 310 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $658.0 per contract. There were 329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DRI DRI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 235 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
